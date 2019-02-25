Rescuers on Monday resumed the operation to search for five soldiers believed to have been trapped in an avalanche that hit Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh on February 20, PTI reported. Havaldar Rakesh Kumar died of injuries sustained on the day of the incident that occurred near the India-China border.

A blizzard hindered the search operation on February 24, Hindustan Times reported. “With the weather clearing, the search operation for the remaining five buried persons trapped under an avalanche in Dogri Nullah is progressing with renewed vigour,” an Army spokesperson said, adding that the personnel were using a specialised rescue dogs, rock drills and machinery as part of the operation.

Officials said the missing personnel are from the Indian Army’s 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Himachal Pradesh: Visuals of operations underway to rescue 5 Army personnel who are trapped after an avalanche (on February 20) at Namgya in Kinnaur district. pic.twitter.com/GQovwKySrh — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2019

Kinnaur district public relations officer Mamta Negi said the rescue operation resumed at 7 am on Monday. The operation includes 250 personnel from the Army and paramilitary forces along with mountaineers.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army spokesperson said the chances of the missing personnel surviving the avalanche are very slim, The New Indian Express reported.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more snowfall on February 26 and 27.