India on Tuesday test-fired two indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missiles from a test range off the Odisha coast, PTI reported. The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted the trials at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.

This came soon after India said it had conducted air strikes on a militant camp in Pakistan across the Line of Control.

An unidentified DRDO official told PTI the launch was “fully successful” and that all mission objectives were met during the trial. The missile has a strike range of 30 km and is capable of engaging multiple targets. The all-weather weapon system is capable of tracking and firing with precision, an official said.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. “The test flights successfully demonstrated robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, thus proving the design configuration,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO and the defence industry for the successful test-firing of the two missiles. “The missile have radars with search on move capability,” she said, adding that the government sanctioned the project in July 2014.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the DRDO. “It [missiles] will help in strengthening Indian Army’s strike capability and nation’s military might,” Patnaik tweeted.

