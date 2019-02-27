Indian security forces on Wednesday killed two militants in a gunfight in Shopian district. The Kashmir Zone Police said the men killed belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group. The group has claimed responsibility for the murder of 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama district on February 14.

The Kashmir Zone Police said they found arms and ammunition at the site of the encounter. “Searches in the area are going on,” they added.

A joint team of the Army, CRPF and the local police launched a cordon and search operation in Meemandar village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants, Kashmir Reader reported. When the Indian forces began a cordon and search operation, the militants fired, leading to an encounter.

Meanwhile, security forces allegedly beat up villagers in Rawalpora village of Shopian district on Tuesday while conducting a search operation. A joint team of Army, CRPF and the police entered the village around 3 am and began door-to-door searches, the villagers claimed. They said the forces attacked many people even though there was no resistance.

The villagers said Indian forces conducted search operations for nine hours, and left after finding no trace of militants.