Indian government on Thursday refuted Pakistan’s claim that its air force did not target Indian military installations during Wednesday’s intrusion into the Indian air space, PTI reported, quoting unidentified defence ministry officials as saying.

News agency ANI also quoted officials who accused Islamabad of violating the Geneva Convention by ill-treating an Indian Air Force pilot who is in Pakistan’s custody. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since February 14, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India and Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that they had shot down each others’ fighter jets, a day after the Indian Air Force had struck a Jaish terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India said Pakistan had attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and confirmed a pilot of its Air Force was missing in action after the operation.

Pakistan claimed that its jets had struck across the Line of Control from “Pakistani airspace”, and that it had shot down two Indian jets. The action was not targeted at military installations or civilians, Islamabad claimed.

Officials told PTI that Pakistani jets had clearly targeted multiple military installations in Nowshera and Rajouri but that their attempts were thwarted by the Indian Air Force. They denied reports that leave granted to security force personnel had been cancelled, but that of personnel holding important positions have been limited. The official said the ground forces had not been mobilised yet but that personnel are ready to move at short notice.

Sources in the government claimed India had foiled Pakistan’s attempts at “creating a war psychosis”, ANI reported. They also refuted claims that the Indian Air Force had targeted civilians or military installations and had deliberately crossed the Line of Control.

The sources accused Pakistan of lying to the international community on Jaish-e-Mohammad and about having taken two Indian pilots in custody. India on Thursday also handed over a dossier to Pakistan with information on the Pulwama attack. Government sources said the actionable intelligence was not given earlier as “Pakistan has not acted in the past on actionable inputs on Mumbai and Pathankot”. “Thirteen days after Pulwama, they [Pakistan] still deny the role of Jaish-e-Mohammad,” they said.

The sources added that Pakistan is required to take immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies before a dialogue with India. “Imran Khan should now walk the talk on dealing with terrorism,” they said. “That is our message to Pakistan and the international community.”

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier on Thursday said Islamabad is ready for all positive engagement. “If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready, Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to talk to him,” he said.