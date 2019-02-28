The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited on Thursday issued a red alert across all 12 stations in the Maharashtra capital following advice from security agencies, a day after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation sounded a similar alert across its network.

“[On] basis [of] the inputs received from security agencies, Mumbai Metro One has imposed red alert on all 12 stations with immediate effect. We seek cooperation and support from our esteemed commuters,” it tweeted. The Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited operates the 12-km elevated corridor from Versova to Ghatkopar.

The move came a day after both India and Pakistan claimed they had shot down each others’ fighter jets. The Indian Air Force on Tuesday had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India said Pakistan had attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and confirmed a pilot of its Air Force was missing in action after the operation.

In the wake of the cross-border IAF strikes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the state legislature that security had been stepped up across Mumbai. He had also allayed fears of a possible retaliation by Pakistan on the state capital, PTI reported. “Mumbai is always on high alert and citizens need not panic,” Fadnavis had said.