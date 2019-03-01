The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning conducted searches at the homes and offices of former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Managing Director Venugopal Dhoot in a case of money laundering, NDTV reported.

The probe agency also searched the office of Nupower Renewables, a company founded and run by her husband Deepak Kochhar, The Indian Express reported.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation had issued a lookout circular against the three accused, a week after a case was registered against them. The agency had said the notices were issued to ensure that none of them left the country.

Kochhar resigned in October after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012. Six months after the loan was sanctioned, Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower. The CBI on January 27 filed a case against the Kochhars, Dhoot, and others, after carrying out searches at the headquarters of Videocon Group in Mumbai and its offices in Aurangabad, and offices of NuPower. The CBI has alleged that the accused sanctioned the loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others in order to cheat the private lender.

Last month, ICICI Bank sacked Chanda Kochhar, accusing her of violating its code of conduct and internal policies.