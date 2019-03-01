Several activists, journalists, public servants and citizens on Friday expressed concern at the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the “climate of intolerance” around it. They urged both governments to refrain from further hostilities.

The petition, called “Appeal for Reason”, was signed by more than 600 citizens, including former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court AP Shah, writers Amitava Ghosh and Mukul Kesavan, activists Aruna Roy, Bela Bhatia, Bezwada Wilson, Harsh Mander, Jean Dreze, Agnivesh and Stan Swamy, lawyer Indira Jaising, Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani and former Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.

Their statement said that nothing could justify either the Pulwama suicide attack, in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed, or Pakistan providing covert support to terrorist outfits carrying out such attacks. “Nevertheless, India’s response to this incident must abide by international law in letter and spirit,” the statement said. “It must also be responsible and take into account the risks involved in an armed conflict between two nuclear powers.”

The petition urged both governments to resolve their differences within the framework of international law and human rights.

India-Pakistan ties have deteriorated following the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14. Twelve days later, Indian Air Force jets entered Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot. In retaliation, Pakistan F-16s violated Indian airspace the following day, and downed a MiG-21 jet. Pakistan also took the pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, into custody. He will be released on Friday.

The Indian armed forces, in a joint press conference on Thursday, alleged that Pakistan had intended to target India’s military installations in Kashmir.