Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistan to admit to the presence of Prisoners of War in its captivity since the 1971 war and release them, PTI reported. Singh asked the Narendra Modi-led central government to take up the matter with Islamabad.

“The Indian government must take up the issue of PoWs of the 1971 war with Islamabad,” said Singh told the press as part of his tour of border areas in the state. Punjab’s border districts have been on high alert after Indian Air Force jets carried out a “pre-emptive strike” targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps across the border in Balakot.

Singh, who visited Haruwal village in Gurdaspur district as part of his tour of the border villages, assured residents that there was no need to panic as the armed forces were fully prepared to deal with the situation.

Singh also expressed happiness that discussions over the modalities for the historic Kartarpur Corridor were on track despite the heightened tensions between both neighbours. The chief minister urged the central government to allow 5,000 to 10,000 pilgrims to cross through every day once the corridor comes into operation.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal district, where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died in 1539. Singh said he would be the first to cross the border to pay tribute at the historic shrine.