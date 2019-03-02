Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday submitted a resolution in the country’s National Assembly Secretariat, pitching Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name for the Nobel Peace Prize, Radio Pakistan reported. Hussain said Khan deserves the honour because of his role in de-escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The resolution said Khan played a “sagacious” role in thawing the tension caused by “the war mongering attitude” of the Indian leadership. It also accused India of bringing the two nuclear states to the brink of war, and praised Khan’s “proactive and deft handling” of the situation.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کو امن کا نوبل انعام دینے کیلئے قومی اسمبلی سیکریٹریٹ میں قرارداد جمع، قرارداد وزیر اطلاعات فواد چودھری نے جمع کروائی، وزیراعظم عمران خان نے پاک بھارت کشیدگی میں کمی کیلئے دانشورانہ اقدامات کیے ہیں۔@fawadchaudhry #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan pic.twitter.com/0GqG97CfGx — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 2, 2019

Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense since a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, and India has accused its neighbour of protecting terrorist groups. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

India and Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that they had shot down each others’ fighter jets, a day after the Indian Air Force had struck a Jaish terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. India said Pakistan had attempted to target military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and confirmed a pilot of its Air Force was missing in action after the operation.

The next day, Khan announced that Islamabad will release the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, as a peace gesture. Pakistan released Varthaman on Friday night.