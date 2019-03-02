The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan at hospital, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Aam Aadmi Party named candidates for six seats in Delhi, and Pakistan’s foreign minister claimed JeM was not behind the Pulwama attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan after his release from Pakistan: Abhinandan Varthaman is reportedly undergoing a series of medical tests and will soon be debriefed about his detention. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ has now changed.
- Aam Aadmi Party names candidates for six seats in Delhi, says no alliance with Congress: The candidate for the seventh constituency will be announced soon.
- Pakistan foreign minister now claims Jaish-e-Mohammad was not behind Pulwama bombing: Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan had been in touch with the JeM and that they denied planning the attack.
- ‘BJP ministers leaked exaggerated casualty numbers after air strikes when IAF gave none,’ says Trinamool Congress: Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley took a dig at those who speculated about the site of air strikes in Pakistan, calling them ‘compulsive contrarians’.
- Samjhauta Express services between India and Pakistan to be restored on Sunday, say reports: The development follows the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was detained by Pakistan on Wednesday.
- Delhi court summons Jairam Ramesh, Caravan editor and reporter in defamation case: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned them as accused on April 25.
- Court extends Robert Vadra’s interim bail till March 19 in money laundering case: The businessman is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom.
- Pakistan minister suggests Imran Khan’s name for Nobel Peace Prize: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said his prime minister deserved the honour for his role in de-escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan.
- Woman, her two children killed after Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Another person was severely injured in the overnight shelling in Salotri village.
- Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’.