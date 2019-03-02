A look at the headlines right now:

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan after his release from Pakistan: Abhinandan Varthaman is reportedly undergoing a series of medical tests and will soon be debriefed about his detention. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ has now changed. Aam Aadmi Party names candidates for six seats in Delhi, says no alliance with Congress: The candidate for the seventh constituency will be announced soon. Pakistan foreign minister now claims Jaish-e-Mohammad was not behind Pulwama bombing: Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan had been in touch with the JeM and that they denied planning the attack. ‘BJP ministers leaked exaggerated casualty numbers after air strikes when IAF gave none,’ says Trinamool Congress: Meanwhile, Arun Jaitley took a dig at those who speculated about the site of air strikes in Pakistan, calling them ‘compulsive contrarians’. Samjhauta Express services between India and Pakistan to be restored on Sunday, say reports: The development follows the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was detained by Pakistan on Wednesday. Delhi court summons Jairam Ramesh, Caravan editor and reporter in defamation case: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned them as accused on April 25. Court extends Robert Vadra’s interim bail till March 19 in money laundering case: The businessman is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. Pakistan minister suggests Imran Khan’s name for Nobel Peace Prize: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said his prime minister deserved the honour for his role in de-escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. Woman, her two children killed after Pakistani forces violate ceasefire in Poonch, say police: Another person was severely injured in the overnight shelling in Salotri village.

Army, Navy withdrawn from Meghalaya mine rescue work amid India-Pakistan tensions: A spokesperson said the Navy team had left on Friday after receiving ‘instruction from their high command’.