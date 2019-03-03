Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying to hide their failures using the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the cross-border tension.

“The people are concerned over terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as well as continuing tension on India-Pakistan border, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy using the event to hide the failure and incompetency of his government and this is not hidden from the public,” Mayawati tweeted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics following the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in February.

“The worried 130 crore people have seen as to how the BJP could not desist from indulging in petty politics even at such a time and they have now realised that country’s honour and security is not in strong and safe hands,” Mayawati said, according to PTI.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आयदिन आतंकी घटनाओं व जवानों की शहादत को लेकर पूरा देश बहुत ज्यादा चिन्तित व दुःखी है लेकिन इसकी आड़ में बीजेपी व खासकर पीएम श्री मोदी जिस प्रकार से अपनी सरकार की कमियों व विफलताओं पर पर्दा डालने की कोशिशों में लगे हैं वह आमजनता से छिपा हुआ नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 3, 2019

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief convened a meeting of senior party leaders and office bearers to strategise for the Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Sunday. She called for a “strong and dependable policy” for issues concerning the safety and security of the country.

Her party is going to the polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav. The alliance will contest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

She asked the workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party to strengthen the alliance so as to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the General Elections. “Only the BSP and SP are in a position to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.