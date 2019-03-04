United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday lauded Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision to release the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 but also urged Islamabad to act against terror. In a telephonic conversation with Khan on Sunday, May welcomed his commitment to reduce tensions with India, Reuters reported.

“The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict,” May’s office said in statement. “The prime minister emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism.”

Ties between India and Pakistan have been tense since the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, India said the Indian Air Force had conducted air strikes across the Line of Control against Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

In response, in a dogfight between the Pakistan Air Force and its Indian counterpart, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces. On Friday, the pilot returned to India, a day after Khan said he would be released as a “goodwill gesture”.