Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that if Rafale jets had been acquired for the Indian Air Force, it would have made a difference in the dogfight with Pakistan that took place last week. His comments came soon after Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said that all aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy.

Narendra Modi, over the weekend, had said that several Indians feel the result of the IAF strike would have been different if only the country had used Rafale jets. He had blamed the delay in procuring the jets to the self-interest and politics played by the Opposition.

On Monday, Modi responded to the criticism he faced following his statement. “I had said that if our air force had Rafale today, the result would have been different,” Modi said at an event in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. “But if someone cannot understand what I said, it is not my fault....they instead alleged that ‘Modi is questioning the Indian Air Force’.”

“Please use common sense, if our jawans had Rafale at the time of air strikes, then none of ours [fighter jets] would have gone down and none of theirs saved,” the prime minister said, as the crowd cheered “Modi, Modi”.

He further said: “The mantra of the Opposition is to join hands to finish Modi, but the country’s mantra is to join hands to end terror.”

The prime minister said the entire nation agrees that the menace of terror has to be eliminated. “We should be proud of our armed forces,” he added.

Modi is in his home turf Gujarat for a two-day visit. In Jamnagar, Modi inaugurated various development projects, including a medical college campus. He will next visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro service.

Earlier on Monday, Dhanoa, responding to why the MiG-21 Bison was used to chase away Pakistani fighter jets, said the aircraft was an upgraded version and was capable of retaliation. “The Mig-21 Bison is a capable aircraft, it has been upgraded, it has better radar, air-to air missiles and better weapons system,” he said. “When the adversary attacks you, every aircraft available is used. All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy.”

Modi also praised the BJP-led state government for following through with the construction of the controversial Sardar Sarovar Dam. “The dam has brought much relief to the people of Gujarat,” he said. “This project was completed despite neglect from earlier state governments and opposition from various quarters. I was certain that I cannot allow ‘tanker raj’ to carry on in Gujarat.”

He claimed that his government had helped revolutionise the health sector in Gujarat. “Hospitals with modern facilities are coming up across the state. This benefits the poor,” he said.