Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro train service. The 6.5-km-long first phase has two corridors connecting Vastral to Thaltej Gam and Gyaspur depot to Motera stadium, PTI reported.

Modi took a ride on the train with Union minister Hardeep Puri, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Modi is in his home turf Gujarat for a two-day visit. In Jamnagar, Modi inaugurated various development projects, including a medical college campus.

In February, the Union Cabinet had given its approval for the construction of the second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro project, which will be 28.2 km long and will connect Motera cricket stadium to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, and Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel onboard a metro train. PM inaugurated Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro today. pic.twitter.com/xpCzRpiWyD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019