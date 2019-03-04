Janata Dal (United) National Vice President Prashant Kishor on Sunday apologised on his party’s behalf after the Bihar government faced criticism for not paying homage to a Central Reserve Police Force jawan who died during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are sorry for the error of judgement on part of those of us who should have been there with you in this hour of grief,” Kishor tweeted on Sunday. The Janata Dal (United) is a member of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

Kishor tweeted a video of the soldier’s father, Chakradhar Singh, saying ministers were only concerned about remaining in power. “It shows how concerned they are about the soldiers,” Singh is heard saying in the video, according to NDTV. “NDA leaders were more concerned about Sankalp rally of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. They have neglected to pay homage to a brave soldier who was killed for the country.”

Pintu Singh, a Central Reserve Police Force solider from Bihar’s Begusarai district, was among five security personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. His body had arrived at the Patna airport at 8.30 am on Sunday. The state government faced criticism after no ministers or party leaders were present at the airport to receive the soldier’s body.

Three hours later, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, welcoming him for an NDA rally in Patna, NDTV reported.

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the ruling alliance. “By not paying tribute to Pintu Singh, the fake nationalists – the BJP and Nitish Kumar – have insulted his martyrdom,” Yadav tweeted. “These are the same people who shed fake tears for the soldiers. In the Sankalp rally, have these people taken a resolve to insult the martyrs?”