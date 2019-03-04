Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the country will not tolerate Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah contradicting the armed forces on the number of terrorists killed during the air strike across the Line of Control last week.

On Sunday, Shah claimed that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the operation on February 26.

“Amit Shah is saying that 250 died and the armed forces have lied,” Kejriwal tweeted. “Amit Shah is calling the armed forces liars.”

The strikes were carried out 12 days after the Pulwama suicide attack, in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed. Multiple media reports, quoting unidentified officials, had pegged the number of casualties of the February 26 operation at over 300, and some estimated it at even 600. The Indian Air Force, however, has refused to give any number officially, and said it would be premature to give an estimate.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa refused to state the number of casualties from the cross-border air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26. “We can’t count how many people died, it depends on how many people were there,” Dhanoa said.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Monday accused Shah of using Indian Air Force’s cross-border air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s terror camp for political gain.