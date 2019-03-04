Dance-electronic band The Prodigy on Monday said that its lead singer, Keith Flint, had died at his home near London, AP reported. Flint was 49.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint,” The Prodigy tweeted. “A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

Co-founder Liam Howlett claimed in an Instagram post that Flint committed suicide. “I’m shell shocked ... confused and heart broken,” he wrote.

An unidentified Essex policeman confirmed that a 49-year-old man had died, The Guardian reported. “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10 am (1.40 pm Indian Standard Time) on Monday,” he said. “We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.” The policeman said the death was not being treated as “suspicious”.

Flint, born on September 17, 1969 in London, moved to Essex as a child, where he met Howlett. Flint was known for his “distinctive look – black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns”, according to AP.

The Prodigy sold 30 million records since its debut in 1990. Known for its anti-government stance, the band criticised the United Kingdom’s Criminal Justice And Public Order Act, 1994, which banned raves.