Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a National Common Mobility Card that can be used to make payments at public transport across the country, including metro and rail services, bus transport, and toll tax. Dubbed as “One Nation, One Card”, it was launched while Modi inaugurated the first phase of Ahmedabad metro train service on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the indigenously-developed payment ecosystem consists of the integrated card, an automatic fare collection system called Sweekar, and a gate and card-reader system called Swagat.

“These are bank-issued cards on debit/credit/prepaid card product platform,” said the ministry. “The customer may use this single card for payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, smart city and retail. The stored value on card supports offline transaction across all travel needs with minimal financial risk to involved stakeholders.”

Modi said the card runs on RuPay card and will eliminate people’s travel-related problems. “Many a times, we do not have change to pay in cash while travelling,” he said. “To overcome such problems, an automatic fare collection system was introduced.”

Modi said users can also withdraw money using the mobility card. “In simple terms, we have merged the RuPay card with the mobility card,” he said.

Earlier, such systems were brought to India from abroad and it was not possible to use an integrated card since the systems were developed by different companies, the prime minister said. A card issued in one city did not work in another, Modi said, adding that various ministries, departments and banks came together to resolve this problem.

Calling the mobility card “Made In India”, Modi said, “India is one of the few countries which have this technology of ‘One Nation One Card’ system.”