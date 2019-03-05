The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday had tied up with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest from two parliamentary seats, while reports said the MDMK will get a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seat each.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K Balakrishnan said said the CPI(M) will also support the DMK during bye-elections to 21 seats in the state, reported ANI.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, our party will wholeheartedly participate in the alliance led by DMK,” Balakrishnan said, according to PTI. “Our intention is to defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu and there is no difference of opinion in that (among constituents).”

The pact was confirmed following talks between DMK President MK Stalin and leaders of the two parties at the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

Stalin said his party has completed seat-sharing talks and finalised alliances for the General Elections, reported The Hindu. Stalin said 10 seats have been allocated to Congress and 10 seats to other alliance partners, reported ANI. He said the DMK will contest from the remaining 20 seats and will begin identifying seats for the party and partners on Thursday.

The DMK has entered into alliances with the Congress, Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.