A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan claims it has detained Masood Azhar’s brother and 43 others linked to banned outfits: The Interior Ministry said the action was not taken under any pressure. All Sukhoi-30 aircraft engaged in combat with Pakistani jets returned safely, says India: Pakistan had claimed that it had shot down two Indian jets. Counter-terrorism officers begin probe after explosive packages found at three locations in London: The incendiary packages were found near the Heathrow Airport, at Waterloo station, and at offices near the London City Airport. ‘Almost all parties want Jammu and Kashmir polls with Lok Sabha elections,’ says Election Commission: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who met representatives from political parties and administration officials, said a decision will be announced later. Uttar Pradesh court has dropped sedition charge against all 38 accused in Bulandshahr violence case, claims lawyer: Police, however, said charges have not been dropped and they are waiting for permission from the state government. Pakistan adds Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation to list of banned groups: The country’s National Counter Terrorism Authority had on Monday listed the two organisations as being ‘under watch’. Transferred once again, IAS officer Ashok Khemka asks, ‘Whose interests should I protect?’: In his 27 years of active service, Khemka has been transferred over 50 times. Narendra Modi claims Opposition parties are the ‘poster boys of Pakistan’: ‘Though the air strike took place in Pakistan, it has hit some people sitting in India,’ the prime minister said. Pakistan says its delegation will visit India on March 14 to discuss draft deal about Kartarpur Corrdior: Islamabad also said a delegation from New Delhi will visit Pakistan on March 28. Nobel Prize in Literature to return with two winners in 2019 after it was cancelled last year: The prize was not given in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against the husband of a member of the Swedish Academy.