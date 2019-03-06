The big news: Pakistan claims it has detained Masood Azhar’s brother, son, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India said all aircraft engaged in combat with Pakistani jets returned safely, and explosive packages were found at three locations in London.
- Pakistan claims it has detained Masood Azhar’s brother and 43 others linked to banned outfits: The Interior Ministry said the action was not taken under any pressure.
- All Sukhoi-30 aircraft engaged in combat with Pakistani jets returned safely, says India: Pakistan had claimed that it had shot down two Indian jets.
- Counter-terrorism officers begin probe after explosive packages found at three locations in London: The incendiary packages were found near the Heathrow Airport, at Waterloo station, and at offices near the London City Airport.
- ‘Almost all parties want Jammu and Kashmir polls with Lok Sabha elections,’ says Election Commission: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who met representatives from political parties and administration officials, said a decision will be announced later.
- Uttar Pradesh court has dropped sedition charge against all 38 accused in Bulandshahr violence case, claims lawyer: Police, however, said charges have not been dropped and they are waiting for permission from the state government.
- Pakistan adds Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation to list of banned groups: The country’s National Counter Terrorism Authority had on Monday listed the two organisations as being ‘under watch’.
- Transferred once again, IAS officer Ashok Khemka asks, ‘Whose interests should I protect?’: In his 27 years of active service, Khemka has been transferred over 50 times.
- Narendra Modi claims Opposition parties are the ‘poster boys of Pakistan’: ‘Though the air strike took place in Pakistan, it has hit some people sitting in India,’ the prime minister said.
- Pakistan says its delegation will visit India on March 14 to discuss draft deal about Kartarpur Corrdior: Islamabad also said a delegation from New Delhi will visit Pakistan on March 28.
- Nobel Prize in Literature to return with two winners in 2019 after it was cancelled last year: The prize was not given in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against the husband of a member of the Swedish Academy.