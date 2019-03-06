The Indian Army on Wednesday said the Line of Control has been relatively calm after it warned Pakistan against targeting civilian areas. The statement said that any “provocation or misadventure” by Pakistan will be met with “dire consequences”.

“In the last 24 hours, the Pakistan Army resorted to intense and unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons in selected areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani,” the statement said. “Pakistan targeted Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy artillery guns. The same was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army. There have been no casualties on the Indian side.”

There has been a rise in tension between India and Pakistan since the Pulwama terror attack in February 14, in which 40 security personnel were killed.

Firing across the border has escalated amid tensions between the two countries following the cross-border strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on February 26. Both countries also engaged in aerial skirmishes the next day, and Pakistan captured IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his fighter jet was shot down. Varthaman was later released.

The Army said it is maintaining a strict vigil along the Line of Control and International Border. “We reiterate that as a professional army we are committed to avoiding civilian casualties, especially along the Line of Control,” the Indian Army said. “All action taken by our defence forces are targeted towards counter terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas and to avoid civilian casualties.”

Meanwhile, Army chief Bipin Rawat visited forward locations to review the operational deployment and preparedness of the Chetak Corps.