The Congress on Wednesday claimed that nine legislators of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi were in contact with it, a day after rejecting an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitendra Kochar claimed that nine AAP MLAs wanted to join the Congress.

“There is stampede in AAP since its efforts of alliance have been rejected by the Congress,” claimed Kochar. “Around nine sitting AAP MLAs are in touch with us and want to join the Congress. They have talked to Sheila Dikshit and let us see when they join the party.”

Kochar’s comments came after former Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar visited the Delhi Congress office on Tuesday and met party unit president Sheila Dikshit. Kumar was sacked from the party in 2016 after a CD showing him in a compromising position with two women was sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

But Kumar refuted allegations of joining the Congress. “I did not go there to join the Congress,” he said. “The Valmiki community wanted me to accompany them to meet Dikshit.” The Sultanpuri MLA said he was working for the Bahujan Samaj Party in his constituency although he has not officially joined the party.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Rajesh Lilothia said not only Kumar, but several other members from AAP as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to join the Congress.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh described the allegations of nine party MLAs interested in joining the Congress as “baseless”, The Hindu reported.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also dismissed the Congress’s claims of any other MLA leaving the party, the Hindustan Times reported. “Not even a single Aam Aadmi Party MLA talks to Kumar in the assembly... no MLA will follow him to the Congress camp,” said Bharadwaj. “The party with zero MLAs is claiming to have lured nine of our MLAs.”

Dikshit on Tuesday had announced that the Congress would not form an alliance with AAP in the national capital for the upcoming polls. The unanimous decision was taken following a two-hour meeting between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and several state leaders.

Kejriwal claimed the Congress refused an alliance because it has a “secret understanding” with the BJP.