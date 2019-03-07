The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Thursday approved three corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. This was the government’s last Cabinet meeting before the Lok Sabha elections.

Phase 4 of Delhi Metro will have 15 stations between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, 25 stations between RK Ashram and Janakpuri and six stations between Maujpur and Mukundpur. The total length of the three corridors is 61.679 km.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend the process of conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. It also approved Rs 4,500 crore to boost regional air connectivity by reviving air strips owned by states and Airports Authority of India, developing civil enclaves, helipads and water aerodromes.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a third railway line between Narayangarh in West Bengal and Bhadrak in Odisha. Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley said the 155-km railway line will ease congestion on the route, reported The Indian Express. “The third line will help generate the additional optimum capacity to cope with the existing as well as additional traffic,” Jaitley said.

The Cabinet Committee approved recommendations of the Group of Ministers relating to issues of stressed thermal power projects. The recommendations include granting coal linkage for short-term power purchase agreement, central or state electricity generation companies acting as aggregator of power.

It approved the investment sanction for the construction of Kiru Hydro Electric project located on River Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 4,287.59 crore.

The Cabinet also approved additional funds of Rs 2,790 crore to sugar mills.

Also read: Cabinet approves HRD Ministry’s plan to restore 200-point reservation roster in universities