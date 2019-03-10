Pakistan on Sunday again refuted India’s claim that the Indian Air Force had shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet and described it as “completely baseless”. The Pakistani Foreign Office said India’s claims are “meant only to satisfy Indian domestic audience” and that they exposed New Delhi’s “lies”.

India has earlier claimed it has parts of the AMRAAM missile, which only Pakistan F-16s carry, as evidence to back its claim that it shot down an F-16 aircraft. On Saturday, India had said that Pakistan has refused access to journalists to the area in Balakot where the Indian Air Force conducted strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp on February 26.

Pakistan repeated its denial of India’s allegations about the Pulwama attack and claimed that the incident had “indigenous origin, including the use of local explosives and vehicles, miles away from Line of Control”. The Foreign Office said it was examining a “dossier” submitted by India about its allegations on the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan also described the Indian Air Force’s strike near Balakot as a “complete violation of relevant provisions of the United Nations Charter and international law”.