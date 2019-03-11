China on Monday said it has ordered domestic airlines to suspend commercial operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet after an Ethiopian Airlines plane of that make crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 on board. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said that it would notify airlines on when they could resume flying the jets, Reuters reported.

The authority referred to the crash of a Lion Air jet in October last year, which also crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers on board. “Given that two accidents both involved newly delivered Boeing 737-8 planes and happened during take-off phase, they have some degree of similarity,” the authority said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said eight Chinese were on board the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane, Xinhua reported. “We extend our profound condolences to the victims and deep sympathy to the bereaved families,” he said. Lu added that the Chinese embassy in Ethiopia contacted the country’s authorities immediately.

He said Beijing wants the authorities to find out the cause of the crash as soon as possible and keep China updated.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines issued a statement on Twitter saying that it has decided to ground all Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft following the crash. “Although we don’t yet know the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the fleet as an extra safety precaution,” it said.

Four Indians were also among those killed in the crash, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday. The aircraft had taken off from the Ethiopian capital at 8.38 am local time (11.08 am Indian time), but lost contact at 8.44 am near Bishoftu, 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa. The flight was going to Nairobi in Kenya. There were people of 33 nationalities on board.