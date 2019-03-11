President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma awards on 47 of this year’s 112 recipients at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The remaining winners are expected to be conferred the honour on March 16, according to PTI.

Kabaddi player Ajay Thakur, percussionist Anandan Sivamani, wrestler Bajrang Punia, singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, actor Prabhu Deva, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, Indian chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar were among those who were conferred the Padma Shri on Monday.

Actor Mohanlal and politicians Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Hukumdev Narayan Yadav were among the people who were given the Padma Bhushan award. Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh and several other ministers were also present at the ceremony.

The Centre had announced the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri on January 25.

The Padma Vibhushan, which is the second highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna, was conferred to folk artist Teejan Bai, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Larsen & Toubro chairperson Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and writer and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar Purandare.

The Centre announced 14 recipients for the Padma Bhushan, including former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, actor Mohanlal, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav.

The Padma Shri will be given to 94 people, including actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer and director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia. Actor Kader Khan will be awarded the Padma Shri posthumously.

