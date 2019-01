The Centre on Friday announced the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

The Padma Vibhushan, which is the second highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna, was conferred to folk artist Teejan Bai, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Larsen and Toubro chairperson Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and writer and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar Purandare.

The Centre has announced 14 recipients for the Padma Bhushan, including former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, actor Mohanlal, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav.

Journalist Kuldip Nayar will be awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

The Padma Shri will awarded to 94 people, including actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer and director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia. Actor Kader Khan will be awarded the Padma Shri posthumously.

The Centre on Friday conferred former President Pranab Mukherjee the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika have also been awarded posthumously.

Here’s the full list of recipients: