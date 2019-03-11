Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Monday asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct a safety assessment of all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated in India. The direction came a day after a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa airport. All 157 on board the plane were killed.

“Directed officials of DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX [being flown by domestic carriers],” Prabhu, the Union minister for Civil Aviation, tweeted. “Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately.”

Indian carriers Jet Airways and Spicejet have 737 Max aircraft in their fleet. Five of Jet Airways’ Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of their lease. SpiceJet currently operates 13 of these planes.

The DGCA will issue safety measures for operating the Boeing 737 Max on Monday night or Tuesday morning, an unidentified official told The Times of India.

The aircraft had taken off from the Ethiopian capital on Sundat at 8.38 am local time (11.08 am Indian time), but lost contact at 8.44 am near Bishoftu, 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa. The flight was going to Nairobi in Kenya. An eye-witness told AFP the plane caught fire before it crashed. There were people of 33 nationalities on board the plane. Four Indians were also among those killed in the crash, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday.

Media reports, earlier on Monday, said the flight recorder from the air crash site was recovered, but in a partially damaged condition.