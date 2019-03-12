The family of a woman, who was charred to death with her two daughters in a car in New Delhi on Sunday, has alleged that she was murdered by her husband, PTI reported. A cousin of 34-year-old Anjana Mishra, who died in the accident, claimed it was “a planned murder” and asked the police to investigate.

The Delhi Police said Anjana Mishra and her husband, 36-year-old Upendra Mishra, had visited the Kalkaji temple on Sunday. They were accompanied by their three daughters – six-year-old Mahi, four-year-old Siddhi, and one-year-old Nikki. Two children also died in the fire. The family was returning from the temple when their Datsun Go car caught fire near the Akshardham Temple flyover.

Braj Kishore Dixit, the dead woman’s cousin, claimed that Upendra Mishra had started torturing her after Mahi’s birth as he wanted a son. Dixit also claimed that Upendra Mishra had never taken out his wife in 13 years of married life.

“Suddenly he made a trip, which we cannot digest,” said Dixit. “We believe it is not an accident. It was a planned murder and we urge the police to investigate the matter, especially the car.”

Shyam, another relative, echoed Dixit’s allegations of torture. “Earlier, he [Upendra Mishra] had threatened her several times and often said he would burn her and had also opened the nozzle of a gas cylinder,” Shyam claimed.

Another relative, Alok, claimed the husband was involved in an extramarital affair and would threaten to kill his wife.

Upendra Mishra denied the allegations and reiterated the blaze had been accidental, claiming he had received burn injuries while trying to save his family. “It was an accident and the fire started from the dashboard,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said an investigation is under way into the husband’s possible role in the crime. However, it would be premature to comment as the police are awaiting a report from the forensic science laboratory, Singh added.