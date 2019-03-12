A woman and her newborn died in Gorakhpur on Sunday night after she allegedly attempted to deliver the baby with instructions from a YouTube video. The stigma of having a baby out of wedlock may have forced the 26-year-old to attempt the delivery herself, the Hindustan Times quoted police as claiming on Monday.

The woman’s neighbours informed her landlord about blood flowing out of her room on Monday morning. The landlord then broke the door open and found the woman and the baby dead, Cantonment police station house officer Ravi Rai told the newspaper. Police sent the bodies for autopsy, and then handed them over to her family, which lives in Bahraich.

“Her smartphone revealed that she was watching [a video about] ‘how to deliver baby by self’ and other similar safe delivery processes on YouTube,” Rai said. Police found a pair of scissors, a blade and some thread near the woman’s body.

The woman had rented the house four days before the incident. The landlord said she had told him that her mother would be coming soon to assist her in the delivery in a hospital.

The woman’s family has refused to file a case against anyone.