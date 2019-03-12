The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man with two grenades and a detonator outside an Army camp in Poonch district, PTI reported. Poonch Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral said the accused, Rajinder Singh, was arrested outside the Army town gate in Surankote.

The incident came four days after a Hizbul Mujahideen operative threw a grenade at a bus station in Jammu. The attack left one person dead and two critically injured.

Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, had come for a recruitment rally of the Territorial Army. Angral said he was arrested when security officials frisked him upon entry and recovered a C-90 grenade, an under barrel grenade launcher, and a detonator from his possession.

Angral said the police have registered a First Information Report against Singh, who is being questioned. Singh has been booked under provisions of the Explosives Act, The Times Of India reported.

Singh told the police that he had worked as an Army porter for a while and had come to participate in the recruitment rally. The police will establish his motives and where he procured the explosives from, Angral said. “We are open to all the angles and a thorough investigation is on in the case,” he added.