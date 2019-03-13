A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated union of security guards on Monday submitted an application to the Mumbai Police to register a case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, for his “chowkidaar chor hai” (the watchman is a thief) jibe.

Gandhi often uses the remark at election rallies, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress chief began using the term after accusing Modi of corruption in the Rafale jet deal between India and France.

Sandeep Ghuge, the president of the Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak Union, claimed that Gandhi’s use of the term is an insult to security guards, PTI reported. The union submitted an application at the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station on Monday. The application referred to Gandhi’s remarks made in a rally in Mumbai this month.

“Who has given him this right?” Ghuge, who is also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s film wing, said according to The Indian Express. Ghuge said the police should “stop such kind of slogans insulting the security guards”.

Sedition case filed against Gandhi for ‘Masood Azhar ji’ remark

A social activist on Tuesday filed a case against Gandhi in a Muzaffarpur court for referring to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief as “Masood Azhar ji” at a rally on Sunday. Tamanna Hashmi, while filing the case in the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Suryakant Tiwary, claimed Gandhi’s remark had hurt the sentiments of the people and “insulted the entire nation”, PTI reported.

On Monday, Gandhi had said: “You might remember Masood Azhar. During the previous government of the 56-inch people, [present] National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed him over in Kandahar.”

The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 124A (sedition) Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc), and Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).