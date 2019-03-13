The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that only officers with a minimum of six months left in their tenure should be considered for the post of director general of police, PTI reported. The court was clarifying on its order on police reforms, passed in July 2018.

The recommendation for the post of director general of police by the Union Public Service Commission should be purely based on merit, the top court said.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh had filed a modification plea, alleging that the court’s previous order was being misused by state governments who were ignoring competent senior officers for the post.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered states and Union territories not to appoint any police officer to the post, and instead, should send the names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission to be considered three months before the incumbent retires. The commission was asked to select three suitable officers, of whom the state would appoint one.

The court had then said the state should ensure that the appointed police officer has a sufficient period of service left.