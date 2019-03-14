The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday announced its first list of candidates in Maharashtra and Lakshadweep for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The list of 12 candidates includes party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. However, there is no mention of Pawar’s grand nephew Parth Pawar, who is expected to be fielded from the Maval constituency.

Former Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Sunil Tatkare has been fielded from Raigad, while former minister Gulabrao Devkar from Jalgao, the party said in a tweet. Sanjay Dina Patil will contest the elections from the Mumbai North East seat. The party has left the Hatkanangale seat for Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief Raju Shetty.

Mohammad Faizal is the party’s candidate from the lone Lakshadweep seat.

On Monday, Sharad Pawar said he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections. Several reports over the past month had said Pawar will contest from Madha constituency in Maharashtra.

“After holding talks within family, we were of the opinion that next generation members should be given a chance,” Sharad Pawar had said in Pune. On Tuesday, the senior politician denied there was any discord in his family over his decision not to contest the polls.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23. In Maharashtra, the polls will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.