A look at the headlines right now:

Nine Indians reported missing after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, says envoy in New Zealand: Forty-nine people were killed and 48 injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the city. Mumbai Police blame BMC for bridge collapse, say Railways is not responsible: The bridge was declared ‘fit to use’ in a structure audit report submitted six months ago by the municipal corporation. India was alone in 2009, now it has worldwide support, says Sushma Swaraj on Masood Azhar ban: Swaraj said she wanted to share facts so that leaders who called the government’s foreign policy a ‘diplomatic failure’ could see the support for themselves. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest Lok Sabha election from Narendra Modi’s Varanasi: Azad’s ‘Hunkar rally’ culminated at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday. Mallikarjun Kharge again rejects government invitation to attend Lokpal selection meeting: The Congress leader wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he will not accept the Opposition being made ‘voiceless’. Shashi Tharoor files defamation cases against Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kerala state BJP chief: Since BJP leaders had no track record or achievements, they were trying to run ‘a campaign of character assassination’, Tharoor alleged. Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after YSR Congress Party leader found dead at home in Andhra Pradesh: The YSR Congress Party has demanded a CBI probe into the death of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Dalit girl’s beheaded body found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police begin investigation: The girl’s family claimed she did not return home from school on Wednesday. The next day, the police found her headless body close to her village in Banda. Press Council of India issues notice to J&K about banning of government ads to two local dailies: Major newspapers in the state had on March 10 protested the government’s suspension of advertising to Greater Kashmirand Kashmir Reader. Supreme Court asks CBI to respond to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in fodder scam case: The investigating agency was given two weeks to submit its response.