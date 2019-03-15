The big news: Nine Indians missing after shooting incidents in New Zealand, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Mumbai Police blamed the BMC for the bridge collapse, and Sushma Swaraj said India now has worldwide support on Masood Azhar matter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine Indians reported missing after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, says envoy in New Zealand: Forty-nine people were killed and 48 injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the city.
- Mumbai Police blame BMC for bridge collapse, say Railways is not responsible: The bridge was declared ‘fit to use’ in a structure audit report submitted six months ago by the municipal corporation.
- India was alone in 2009, now it has worldwide support, says Sushma Swaraj on Masood Azhar ban: Swaraj said she wanted to share facts so that leaders who called the government’s foreign policy a ‘diplomatic failure’ could see the support for themselves.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest Lok Sabha election from Narendra Modi’s Varanasi: Azad’s ‘Hunkar rally’ culminated at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday.
- Mallikarjun Kharge again rejects government invitation to attend Lokpal selection meeting: The Congress leader wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he will not accept the Opposition being made ‘voiceless’.
- Shashi Tharoor files defamation cases against Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kerala state BJP chief: Since BJP leaders had no track record or achievements, they were trying to run ‘a campaign of character assassination’, Tharoor alleged.
- Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after YSR Congress Party leader found dead at home in Andhra Pradesh: The YSR Congress Party has demanded a CBI probe into the death of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.
- Dalit girl’s beheaded body found in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police begin investigation: The girl’s family claimed she did not return home from school on Wednesday. The next day, the police found her headless body close to her village in Banda.
- Press Council of India issues notice to J&K about banning of government ads to two local dailies: Major newspapers in the state had on March 10 protested the government’s suspension of advertising to Greater Kashmirand Kashmir Reader.
- Supreme Court asks CBI to respond to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in fodder scam case: The investigating agency was given two weeks to submit its response.