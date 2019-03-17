Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday claimed that Pakistan will become a part of India after 2025, The Indian Express reported. He was speaking at the Forum for Awareness of National Security in Mumbai on the subject of “Kashmir – the way ahead”.

Kumar told the gathering that they would soon be able to buy houses and conduct business in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot. “There was no Pakistan before 1947,” Kumar was quoted as saying. “People say it was a part of Hindustan before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025.”

The RSS leader predicted the possibility of an “Akhand Bharat” whose borders will be like that of the European Union. “The Indian government has taken a tough line on Kashmir issue for the first time,” Kumar added. “This is because the Army acts on political willpower, and now, the political willpower has changed. So, we have dreams of settling in Lahore and not needing permission from China to go to Mansarovar. We have ensured a government in Dhaka of our liking… A Bharatiya Union of Akhand Bharat on the lines of European Union can take shape.”

He purportedly called for a law against “traitors like Hamid Ansari, actor Naseeruddin Shah and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu”. Shah had previously been targetted by Hindutva groups after the actor said that in India, the death of a cow was given more importance than that of a police officer. The remark was in reference to the violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on December 3, in which a police inspector was killed following the discovery of cattle carcasses in a field.

The RSS leader also contested the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. “The Constitution talks of one country, one citizenship and one flag,” he said. “If it is applicable to all the states, why is there a separate constitution, flag and citizenship for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Hindustanis? And if Mumbai is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Mumbaikars? It is communalism, fundamentalism, murder of democracy and injustice.”