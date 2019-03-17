The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for a majority of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh for the Assembly polls to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11, PTI reported.

In a statement, the BJP declared its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress legislators joined the saffron party in 2016.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, are the two main parties in Andhra Pradesh, The BJP will be expecting to improve its tally in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy joined the opposition YSR Congress party, two days after he was named the ruling party’s candidate for the Nellore (Rural) Assembly seat. Independent candidate Vanga Geeta from East Godavari district, a former MP and member of the Congress, also joined Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political outfit.

The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday had announced its first list of candidates, containing 126 names, for the Assembly elections.