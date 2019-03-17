The big news: Goa CM and ex-Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar dies at 63, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress will not contest from seven seats in UP, and a Chinese envoy said the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be sorted out.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dies at 63: The BJP leader and former defence minister was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.
- Congress to leave seven seats in UP vacant for Samajwadi Party, BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal: State Congress chief Raj Babbar said two seats will also be allocated to the Apna Dal – Gonda and Pilibhit.
- Chinese envoy to India says he is optimistic the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be resolved: Luo Zhaohui said two-way cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing is on the fast track.
- EC to hold meeting with India heads of social media firms on Tuesday to discuss content and ads: The poll body will discuss unresolved questions about the deletion of social media content that violates the model code of conduct.
- BJP, JD(U) and LJP announce list of constituencies for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: However, the loss of the Valmiki Nagar seat to the Janata Dal (United) has caused unrest within the state BJP, with several functionaries resigning.
- Fifty killed and several injured in flash floods in eastern Papua province in Indonesia: A search operation is underway to locate those missing after water flooded Sentani town near the provincial capital Jayapura on Saturday.
- Civic body issues show-cause notices to structural auditor and contractor after Mumbai bridge collapse: Western Railway authorities announced that the ramp on Platform 1 and staircase on Platform 2 at Dadar station will be closed to passengers.
- Ironic that Mallya, Choksi, Nirav Modi fled under the watch of ‘chowkidar’, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief said PM Narendra Modi has mastered the art of marketing and creating campaigns that resonate with the masses.
- Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches political party in Jammu and Kashmir: The manifesto said the party will pursue a ‘peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of the state’.
- Cyclone Idai kills nearly 150 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, says report: Officials said hundreds have been reported missing after the storm cut off roads and disrupted power supply.