Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dies at 63: The BJP leader and former defence minister was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. Congress to leave seven seats in UP vacant for Samajwadi Party, BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal: State Congress chief Raj Babbar said two seats will also be allocated to the Apna Dal – Gonda and Pilibhit. Chinese envoy to India says he is optimistic the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be resolved: Luo Zhaohui said two-way cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing is on the fast track. EC to hold meeting with India heads of social media firms on Tuesday to discuss content and ads: The poll body will discuss unresolved questions about the deletion of social media content that violates the model code of conduct. BJP, JD(U) and LJP announce list of constituencies for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: However, the loss of the Valmiki Nagar seat to the Janata Dal (United) has caused unrest within the state BJP, with several functionaries resigning. Fifty killed and several injured in flash floods in eastern Papua province in Indonesia: A search operation is underway to locate those missing after water flooded Sentani town near the provincial capital Jayapura on Saturday. Civic body issues show-cause notices to structural auditor and contractor after Mumbai bridge collapse: Western Railway authorities announced that the ramp on Platform 1 and staircase on Platform 2 at Dadar station will be closed to passengers. Ironic that Mallya, Choksi, Nirav Modi fled under the watch of ‘chowkidar’, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief said PM Narendra Modi has mastered the art of marketing and creating campaigns that resonate with the masses. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches political party in Jammu and Kashmir: The manifesto said the party will pursue a ‘peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of the state’. Cyclone Idai kills nearly 150 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, says report: Officials said hundreds have been reported missing after the storm cut off roads and disrupted power supply.