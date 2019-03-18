Malaysian airline AirAsia’s Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes on Sunday announced that he was closing down his Facebook account after videos of the attacks on two mosques in New Zealand were uploaded on the social media site.

“The amount of hate that goes on in social media sometimes outweighs the good,” Fernandes said in a series of tweets on Sunday. “Facebook could have done more to stop some of this. I myself have been a victim of so many fake bitcoin and other stories. 17 mins [minutes] of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials,” he said.

Fifty people were killed in the shootings at Al Noor mosque and Linwood Masjid in Christchurch on Friday. One of the gunmen shot a video as he carried out the attack and uploaded it on Facebook. A 28-year-old Australian man identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant was charged with one count of murder.

Fernandes said he was closing down his Facebook account as the the attacks in New Zealand were “too much for me take along with all the other issues”. He, however, said it was “great platform to communicate” and promoted “strong engagement”.

Closed down my Facebook account with 670 k followers. Just thinking about Twitter now. Weather to close or carry on. The amount of hate that goes on in social media sometimes outweighs the good. But on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) March 17, 2019

Facebook could have done more to stop some of this. I myself have been a victim of so many fake bitcoin and other stories. 17 mins of a live stream of killing and hate!!!! Its need to clean up and not just think of financials. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) March 17, 2019

Fernandes, who had 6,70,000 followers on Facebook, said he also considered leaving Twitter, “but on Twitter I think the battle for me goes on”. Fernandes has around 1.29 million followers on the micro blogging site.

Mia Garlnick, a spokesperson for Facebook New Zealand, said they had removed 1.5 million videos of the attack in the first 24 hours since the attack. “Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we’re also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content,” Garlnick said.