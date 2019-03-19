National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said the country’s leadership has both the capability and courage to decide when and how to respond to acts of terrorism, ANI reported.

Speaking at the 80th raising day of the Central Reserve Police Force in Gurugram, Doval said the leadership was capable of responding to terrorists and those who protect them.

Doval told the paramilitary force that India has “neither forgotten nor will it forget” the terror attack that took place on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Forty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack in Pulwama.

“I can assure you that the country’s leadership is very capable to effectively respond to such acts of terrorism and those who aid it,” Doval said. “What we should do, what our way, our principles, and our reaction should be, and when to respond to this – the country’s leadership is both capable and courageous to decide that. The country will tackle all such challenges and we have the courage and intent to do this.”

Doval said the force was “unparalleled” and that it should not look back but enhance its capabilities. “If your morale is high, then the country’s future is safe,” he said, adding that the CRPF has to take a lead role in ensuring peace and law and order.

Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, India sent its fighter jets in Pakistani territory and claimed to have destroyed a camp of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot. The next day, Pakistani jets attempted to retaliate through what it called an attack on “non-military” installations, a claim India has refuted. Jets of both Air Forces engaged in aerial skirmishes that day, resulting in the capture of an Indian pilot. The pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was later released.