The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached 13 assets located in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror financing case against Pakistan-based extremist Syed Salahuddin. Salahuddin is the chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

The properties, worth Rs 1.22 crore, were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, PTI reported. The Enforcement Directorate said they belong to a person called Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, and six other residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly work for Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Hizbul Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency said in a statement. “Headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through monies organised by a trust called Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust in alleged connivance with Inter-Services Intelligence and other Pakistan-based entities.”

The Enforcement Directorate said Mohammad Shafi Shah has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with a terror funding case.