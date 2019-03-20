A special National Investigation Agency court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and others in a terror funding case related to Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. Saeed had allegedly masterminded the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, which killed 166 people.

Apart from Shah, special judge Rakesh Syal allowed the agency to question Zahoor Watali, a businessman who is allegedly friends with Pakistani leaders, and Naval Kishore Kapoor, a businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, PTI reported.

The trio, who are imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, can be interrogated on three days between March 24 and April 5, the court added.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Tuesday attached 13 assets located in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror financing case against Pakistan-based extremist Syed Salahuddin. Salahuddin is the chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, as well as the United Jehad Council. The agency said it filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency.