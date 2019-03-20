The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised the political drama between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in Goa over selecting the new chief minister after Manohar Parrikar’s death on Sunday. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena described it as a “terrible state of democracy”.

The “shameless game of power” started even before Parrikar’s ashes could merge with the land of Gomantak, it said. The Sena, which is in an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, alleged that the saffron party’s government in Goa would have fallen if it had waited till Tuesday.

BJP MLA and Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the new chief minister around 2 am on Tuesday, hours after Parrikar was cremated at Miramar beach. Eleven leaders were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers, including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, ANI reported. Dhavalikar and Sardesai are the state’s new deputy chief ministers.

“In the end, those who were eyeing their shares like cats ended the game post Monday midnight with the swearing-in of Sawant as the chief minister along with his two deputies,” said the editorial. “This is a terrible state of democracy. They should have waited for Parrikar’s ashes to cool down. What would have happened had they waited till Tuesday morning for the oath taking ceremony?”

Parrikar’s funeral pyre burnt while the “power hungry” bickered with each other. “But, the fear was of the outcome, that the Congress may manage to take Dhavalikar and Sardesai to its side,” it said. The editorial claimed that the innocent people of Goa had to helplessly endure the spectacle as the game of two people being appointed deputy chief ministers was played out.

“After the former defence minister’s demise, a day of national mourning was declared,” said the Sena. “But, these people did not even seem to have the idea that the national flag was flying half-mast.”