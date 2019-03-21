Election watch: AAP issues media advisory, asks reporters to speak to authorised spokespersons only
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday issued a media advisory asking journalists to speak only to authorised spokespersons to get quotes for news reports. AAP warned journalists that it will contradict and send rejoinders to “anonymous quotes” attributed to sources in news reports.
The Shiv Sena has criticised the political drama between the BJP and its allies in Goa over selecting the new chief minister after Manohar Parrikar’s death on Sunday. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena described it as a “terrible state of democracy”.
Live updates
11.05 am: The Election Commission, in its new Twitter handle created on Wednesday, wishes people on the occasion of Holi and reminds voters about the elections. “Carryover the spirit of Holi to the polling day to colour your finger with the indelible ink, marking your presence in #DeshKaMahatyohar! Vote is your right, Vote is your responsibility,” it tweeted on Wednesday.
10.50 am: Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien says the BJP is trying to use nationalism and patriotism to deflect attention from unemployment, demonetisation and GST implementation, among other issues. “I don’t think it will impact a voter’s choice because the average Indian voter is intelligent to differentiate between an idea and gimmick,” he says in an interview with The Hindu. “Right thinking Indian citizens need not be lectured on patriotism.”
10.41 am: Union minister Smriti Irani accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of insulting Lal Bahadur Shastri by garlanding a bust of the former prime minister with a used garland.
10.25 am: The Election Commission in West Bengal has issued show-cause notices to two Trinamool Congress leaders – Jitendra Kumar Tiwari and Anubrata Mondal – for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
10.20 am: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam released its first list of 21 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, ANI reports. However, the list does not include Haasan’s name.
The party will field Retired Inspector General of Police AG Mourya and film producer Kameela Nasser from Chennai North and Chennai Central.
9 am: Three more Biju Janata Dal legislators joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Debraj Mohanty, Purna Chandra Nayak and Sukant Kumar Nayak were denied party tickets for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections, PTI reports.
8.30 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the credit for Nirav Modi’s arrest should go to the London journalists who tracked him down, reports ANI. “This is slyness on the BJP’s part,” she said.
8.27 am: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took a jibe at the DMK-Congress alliance in the state for the Lok Sabha elections and said the Opposition camp’s situation was similar to a “headless human body”, NDTV reports. “You have not even declared who your Prime Ministerial candidate is and that is akin to a headless body,” the chief minister says.
8.25 am: The Aam Aadmi Party has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress after it issued a media advisory asking journalists to take quotes for news reports from “authorised spokespersons only”. The party told journalists that anonymous quotes attributed to “sources” will be treated as imaginary and false by the party.
8.17 am: One more Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA has defected to the Congress, reports The News Minute. Harshvardhan is the ninth Congress MLA to defect to TRS this month. With Harshvardhan’s defection, the Congress only has 10 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly.
8.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said she will not contest the Lok Sabha elections, keeping the “current political situation” in mind.
- The Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference announced a pre-poll alliance in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. The polls will be held from April 11 to May 19, and the results announced on May 23.
- Opposition leaders called diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s arrest a mere symbolism ahead of the elections. Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked who let Modi flee in the first place.
- Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Prime Minister’s Office had turned into the “Publicity Minister’s Office” under Narendra Modi. “He [PM Modi] is very good at publicity,” Gandhi said. “He is very good at marketing himself.”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to security guards around the country, claiming that “some people” have started calling “chowkidars” a thief. He claimed that these people have raised doubts about the integrity of security guards.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, took a jibe at the BJP’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign and said people should vote for PM Narendra Modi if they wanted their children to grow up to be chowkidars.