Election watch: ECI asks political parties not to use places of worship for campaign propaganda
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections begin on April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission on Tuesday asked political parties and religious leaders to refrain from using places of worship for propaganda during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections. The poll body also advised parties and candidates against using the activities of the defence forces for political propaganda.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for questioning her religion and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah to compete with her in chanting mantras, or hymns.
Live updates
10.15 am: A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The delegation, including Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Chandan Mitra, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image was being used on railway tickets as part of a government scheme. It asked the poll panel to ensure that the pictures were taken off the rail tickets.
9.15 am: Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishnan said the ruling BJP has not violated the Model Code of Conduct by holding a meeting of its State Parliamentary Board at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s official residence, reports PTI. The electoral officer had ordered an inquiry after the Congress lodged a complaint.
The state unit of Congress said it will approach the Election Commission. “This is a clear case of misuse of state machinery and property,” said said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi. “Though BJP was at fault, the local election authorities chose not to take any action.”
9.10 am: The Mumbai University rescheduled exams for 76 papers as it coincided with the Lok Sabha election dates in the Mumbai region, reports PTI. Fresh dates for the examinations will be announced on the university’s portal. Exams scheduled on or around the last two phases of elections in the state – April 23 and April 29 – have been postponed.
9.05 am: At 4.30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nearly 25 lakh watchmen across the country via audio bridge on the occasion of Holi. Modi refers to himself as the “chowkidar”, or watchman, of the nation, and had launched the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign earlier this week.
9 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Congress and BJP, saying they betrayed the “people of Delhi by not delivering on their promise of full statehood”, reports The Indian Express. “In the past 70 years, BJP and Congress have filled their pockets and seven generations of their families will sit at home and eat,” Kejriwal said. “But they are scared of people from the gullies like us holding power.”
8.55 am: Two sitting ministers in Arunachal Pradesh and six legislators of the BJP joined the National People’s Party, reports ANI.
8.50 am: Trinamool Congress legislator Jitendra Tiwari promised party councillors contracts worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore if they ensured the victory of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Moon Moon Sen, reports PTI.
8.45 am: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleging that Arunachal Pradesh had remained the most backward state in the country due to his party’s 40-year long “misrule”, reports PTI.
8.40 am: Former Telangana minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, reports ANI. BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister JP Nadda, and party General Secretary Ram Madhav were present.
8.35 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee met at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.
8.30 am: The Congress on Tuesday night released a list of two candidates in Kerala and seven in Maharashtra, reports ANI. The party has named 146 candidates so far. The list was cleared late on Tuesday night after a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Maharashtra MLA Kunal Patil, the son of former state minister Rohidas Patil, will be contest from Dhule, a family stronghold.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it will drop all its 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh and field new faces. The state, which sends 11 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will go to polls in three phases – on April 11, April 18 and April 23.
- The Samajwadi Party has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party in Maharashtra. The two parties will contest all 48 seats in the state.
- In West Bengal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced candidates for 13 more Lok Sabha constituencies, taking the total number of nominees to 38. There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
- Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tripura vice president Subal Bhowmik quit the saffron party and joined the Congress.
- The two major parties in Tamil Nadu – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – released their manifestos, both promising to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for medicine entrance examinations. Both parties also promised that if voted to power, they would release the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
- In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer and sought action against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly “indulging in violent acts” and for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
