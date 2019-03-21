Holi in photos: People welcome spring with colours and celebrations
This year, several leaders refrained from celebrating the festival as a mark of respect for the 40 security personnel who died in the Pulwama attack.
Holi or the festival of colours was celebrated with great fervour across the country on Thursday.
Celebrations began the previous night with Holika Dahan — a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. The festival also marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.
However, this time several political leaders like Rajnath Singh, VK Singh, SS Ahluwalia, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee have refrained from celebrating Holi to pay respect to the 40 security personnel who died in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.