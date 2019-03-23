Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted a confidential report on his investigation into Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election in the United States and President Donald Trump’s alleged violations of the law, Reuters reported. Attorney General William Barr told legislators that he will soon decide on how much of the report he will share with the Congress and the public.

An unidentified Justice Department official said Mueller, who had brought charges against 34 people and three companies in the investigation, will not recommend any further indictments. The list includes six of Trump’s former aides. Mueller was tasked with the investigation in May 2017.

Trump has refuted allegations that he colluded with Russia or that he obstructed justice by firing Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.

The country’s law demands that the attorney general share an outline of the report with the Democratic and Republican leaders of the judiciary committees in Congress.

Several former Trump associates, including his campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and personal lawyer Michael Cohen, have charges against them.

Barr, who was appointed by Trump, has promised transparency. “I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” he told lawmakers.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer demanded that Barr make the report public and not give Trump or his staff a “sneak preview” of the findings.