A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Mamata Banerjee, says ‘West Bengal is run by one person who does what she wants’: Gandhi added that neither the Centre nor the state government had done anything to solve people’s problems.

Arun Jaitley claims alleged ‘Yeddy diaries’ were forged and manufactured by the Congress: The finance minister wrote a Facebook blog to dismiss the corruption allegations against BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.

Haryana Muslim family beaten up with sticks and rods in their home, video goes viral: The family alleged that the group of attackers told them to ‘go to Pakistan’.

Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to soldiers, nation for Sam Pitroda’s remark, says Amit Shah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that it was ‘ironical that parties that claim to be Lohia’s followers are allying with the Congress’. Former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose takes oath as India’s first Lokpal: He was administered the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In Bihar, NDA names 39 candidates, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Shatrughan Sinha’s seat: In Maharashtra, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party finalised the seat sharing agreement.

Cash in circulation has jumped by 19.14% since days before demonetisation: The currency in circulation rose from Rs 17.97 lakh crore in early November 2016 to Rs 21.41 lakh crore this month. Last stronghold of Islamic State defeated, say US-backed Syrian forces: After five years of battle, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that the war against ISIS was finally over.

Over 110 Tamil Nadu farmers to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi: The farmers want the BJP to include loan waivers and other demands in its election manifesto.

Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer were credited for songs from old films, says producer of Modi biopic: The veteran artists had denied writing any songs for the film after their names appeared on the credits in the trailer.

