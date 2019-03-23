The big news: Rahul Gandhi criticises Mamata Banerjee and Modi in Bengal, and 9 other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi hits out at Mamata Banerjee, says ‘West Bengal is run by one person who does what she wants’: Gandhi added that neither the Centre nor the state government had done anything to solve people’s problems.
- Arun Jaitley claims alleged ‘Yeddy diaries’ were forged and manufactured by the Congress: The finance minister wrote a Facebook blog to dismiss the corruption allegations against BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.
- Haryana Muslim family beaten up with sticks and rods in their home, video goes viral: The family alleged that the group of attackers told them to ‘go to Pakistan’.
- Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to soldiers, nation for Sam Pitroda’s remark, says Amit Shah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that it was ‘ironical that parties that claim to be Lohia’s followers are allying with the Congress’.
- Former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose takes oath as India’s first Lokpal: He was administered the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- In Bihar, NDA names 39 candidates, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Shatrughan Sinha’s seat: In Maharashtra, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party finalised the seat sharing agreement.
- Cash in circulation has jumped by 19.14% since days before demonetisation: The currency in circulation rose from Rs 17.97 lakh crore in early November 2016 to Rs 21.41 lakh crore this month.
- Last stronghold of Islamic State defeated, say US-backed Syrian forces: After five years of battle, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that the war against ISIS was finally over.
- Over 110 Tamil Nadu farmers to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi: The farmers want the BJP to include loan waivers and other demands in its election manifesto.
- Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer were credited for songs from old films, says producer of Modi biopic: The veteran artists had denied writing any songs for the film after their names appeared on the credits in the trailer.