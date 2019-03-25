The body of an Indian student killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks was returned to her family in Kochi on Monday, reported AFP. The funeral of 25 year old Ansi Alibava will be held at the burial ground of Cheraman Juma Masjid at Kodungallur at 11 am.

“From 9 am to 11 am, the mortal remains will be kept at Methala panchayat community hall at Kodungallur for the public to pay their last respects,” Alibava’s uncle KI Naushad told Deccan Chronicle.

Alibava was among the five Indians killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings on March 15. The other Indian victims of the shootout are Meheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora and Ozair Kadir. Alibava’s body is the first to be repatriated, according to AFP.

Fifty people were killed in the attack. The New Zealand Police charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant with murder. Tarrant is a white nationalist.

A day after the attack, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that one of the people killed in the attacks was from his state. “Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch terror attack,” Vijayan had said. “We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family.”

Alibava was praying at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch with her husband when the gunman opened fire. Alibava and her husband were sitting in different sections when the attack took place. Her husband, Abdul Nazer, managed to escape.

Alibava was studying business agriculture at Christchurch’s Lincoln University. “She had gone there last year, the course was due to finish by April,” her cousin PH Niyas, told AFP. “There was to be a six-month training [course] after which she was to return home by December.”