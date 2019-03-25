At least 13 civilians were killed in an airstrike conducted by the international military forces on Friday night allegedly in support of pro-government forces in Kunduz, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Monday. An initial inquiry has indicated that 10 of the deceased were children.

The statement said that the victims were part of the same family and that they were investigating to ascertain the identities of the victims. “The incident occurred in the Telawka neighbourhood close to Kunduz city during operations conducted by pro-government forces against Taliban in the area,” the statement said.

The organisation called on authorities concerned to conduct separate investigations and take immediate measures to ensure the safety of the civilians. “Parties are urged to publish results of their findings, as well as provide appropriate compensation to victims,” the statement said.

The Mission, in its 2018 Annual Protection of Civilians Report, had claimed that there was a sharp increase in civilian casualties from aerial and search operations in 2018 compared to 2017.

The organisation expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

The United States is the only member of the international coalition in the country that has military air infrastructure, AFP reported. A North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spokesperson told the news agency that the coalition was investigating the claims.